SHERIDAN — The Disabled American Veterans Harrison-Haley-Heckman Chapter 9 is in need of monetary donations and volunteers to continue their support of veterans, their families and surviving spouses in Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Big Horn, Park, Fremont, Washakie, Hot Springs, Sweetwater and Natrona counties.
The bulk of the group's volunteer work is in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Its Transportation Network, 307-675-3273, serves all the counties listed by providing transportation for veterans going to Veterans Affairs authorized medical appointments. This service is staffed by volunteers in all the counties listed. The service is free of charge to qualified veterans.
The chapter's mission statement reads:
"We are dedicated to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. We accomplish this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life."
The local chapter has not been able to a conduct fundraising event since August 2019. The largest portion of their budget comes from local donations from Sheridan and Johnson counties and are in desperate need of funds to continue serving veterans, their families and surviving spouses.
The chapter is in the initial phase of chartering an auxiliary chapter to assist the chapter serving its customers. Chapter members are looking for 10 people to become charter members of the auxiliary.
More information can be found on the chapter website, davmembersportal.org/chapters/wy/09/default.aspx.