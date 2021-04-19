Outdoor recreation

Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Caryn Moxey demonstrates how to clean and lube a bicycle chain during a women’s bicycle maintenance class at the Sheridan Bicycle Company Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club begins its monthly group gravel rides again starting Sunday. 

Riders will begin at the Big Horn Y on Coffeen Avenue 10 a.m. Sunday. Beginners will ride 15 miles of road and gravel with regroup spots, while intermediate/advanced groups will ride 35 miles of road and gravel with sprint spots. 

Those participating may meet the group at 9:30 a.m. at the Big Horn Y, located at 7088 Coffeen Ave. Bring water, snacks and a flat repair kit. Helmets are required to participate. Riders may gather afterward at the Big Horn Y for beverages and snacks. 

Tags

Recommended for you