SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club begins its monthly group gravel rides again starting Sunday.
Riders will begin at the Big Horn Y on Coffeen Avenue 10 a.m. Sunday. Beginners will ride 15 miles of road and gravel with regroup spots, while intermediate/advanced groups will ride 35 miles of road and gravel with sprint spots.
Those participating may meet the group at 9:30 a.m. at the Big Horn Y, located at 7088 Coffeen Ave. Bring water, snacks and a flat repair kit. Helmets are required to participate. Riders may gather afterward at the Big Horn Y for beverages and snacks.