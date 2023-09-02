SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's September Business Before Hours will be Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. The Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Rooted in Wyoming and Wyoming Wilderness Association will host the morning connection event at their offices at 5 Lane Lane in Sheridan.
Enjoy morning refreshments, including coffee and lattes from Java Gypsy, learn more about the hosting organizations and make important business connections.
The door prize will be a gift basket filled with swag from Rooted in Wyoming and Wyoming Wilderness Association, two tickets to the Rooted in Wyoming Farm to Table event on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Born in a Barn, Chamber Bucks and a cupcakes gift certificate.
The offices are located at the former NSI campus, now known as Bridges, just off West Loucks Street. Look for the balloons at the entrance on Loucks. When entering the property, they are located at the first parking lot and brown building when passing Welty’s Auto Shop. Parking is available in the football stadium parking lot just south of the building. Look for signage.
The event is free and open to the public, and registration is highly encouraged at bit.ly/3KZXozl.