Business Before Hours STOCK.jpg

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's September Business Before Hours will be Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. The Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Rooted in Wyoming and Wyoming Wilderness Association will host the morning connection event at their offices at 5 Lane Lane in Sheridan.

Enjoy morning refreshments, including coffee and lattes from Java Gypsy, learn more about the hosting organizations and make important business connections.

Recommended for you