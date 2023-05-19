SHERIDAN — Karylyn Petrie will receive the Quealy award at the Wyoming Homemaker's convention in Gillette June 10, The Sheridan County Homemakers and Story Woman's Club announced.
Petrie and her husband Dick moved to Story from Denver in October 1991 due to Petrie's job at State Farm. She worked in the insurance field as an auto claims adjuster for more than 25 years. She and her husband are now retired and have enjoyed traveling the U.S., Ireland and Italy.
Petrie joined the Story Woman's Club in 1992 and has been continually active since that time. She held all offices in the woman's club and is now a trustee, a lifetime position.
She also held offices in the Sheridan County Homemakers and is currently the secretary. Petrie has also been part of the Story Days committee, works once a month at the Story/Banner Food Bank and was named the Sheridan County Unsung Hero in 2020.
She's a founding member of the fiber arts group in Story that meets Mondays at the woman's club and has been instrumental with many quilts raffled off as fundraisers for the club. She's also a part of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, one of the founding members of the Story Centennial Museum and serves as vice president and treasurer of that group. Petrie compiled information of all buried at the Quiet Rest Cemetery.
Petrie and her husband are parents to five children, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.