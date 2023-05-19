05-19-23 PEOPLE karylyn petrieweb.jpg

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Karylyn Petrie will receive the Quealy award at the Wyoming Homemaker's convention in Gillette June 10, The Sheridan County Homemakers and Story Woman's Club announced. 

Petrie and her husband Dick moved to Story from Denver in October 1991 due to Petrie's job at State Farm. She worked in the insurance field as an auto claims adjuster for more than 25 years. She and her husband are now retired and have enjoyed traveling the U.S., Ireland and Italy. 

