SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust, Bomber Mountain Cycling Club and Sheridan Bicycle Company invite anyone interested in learning how to ride mountain bike or improve their skills to attend two upcoming Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions.
On June 13 from 6-7:30 p.m., riders will have an opportunity to learn at Hidden Hoot Trail. New riders will have an opportunity to learn techniques for this fun-filled trail on the edge of Sheridan. Seasoned riders will also have the option to join a faster-paced group ride. Helmets are required. Meet at Black Tooth Park.