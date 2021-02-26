SHERIDAN — Habitat for the Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns is another step closer to raising the funds to purchase property in Ranchester.
The Standish Family Fund pledged to match up to $100,000 in fundraising toward the purchase. The match cannot include the $100,000 already gifted by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation.
"The generosity of the Standish Family Fund has been unparalleled in our community over the years, and Habitat is incredibly grateful to continue to have their support surround our affordable housing efforts-especially considering that the funds raised will sustain our building efforts for up to six years, and benefit eight families," Habitat Executive Director Christine Dieterich said.
The lots in Ranchester will cost approximately $343,000.
So far, Dieterich has raised $20,140 in private donations. If she can raise the full $100,000, it would put the nonprofit just $43,000 from the total purchase cost.
The Habitat for Humanity board has already authorized the purchase of the property and the closing will take place March 17.
"Ideally I would like to be 100% funded by the time we close," Dieterich said. "Otherwise we will have to take away from other parts of our construction budget right now to cover. Hopefully we do not have to that."