SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has expanded its staff this summer, and plans to double its production to help with a critical need for housing in Sheridan County.
“Everyone deserves a place to live,” said Christine Dieterich, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns. “While you may have a roof over your head, your neighbor may not, and that neighbor is an important part of our community. They have a job here, they have kids here, they have children in school. When we invest in other people, and lift other people up, that is going to make a positive change in the community.”
According to a 2022 Wyoming Housing Profile by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Wyoming, like many other states, is facing a shortage of rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income households. An extremely low-income household is one that sits below the poverty guideline, or 30% of an area’s median income. A household income of $26,200 for a four-person home is considered “extremely low” in Wyoming. That guideline notwithstanding, one in nine households spend half or more of their income on housing, according to Habitat for Humanity. Home values have increased faster than income, the organization says. In fact, 7,479 homes would have to be built or otherwise made available to adequately house all extremely low-income renters in Wyoming.
In Sheridan, Habitat for Humanity has typically built one to two homes per year, with one staff member and a predominantly volunteer crew. Habitat will continue to rely on volunteers on job sites, in the office and at ReStore, but has invested in more full-time employees.
“We’ve shifted our volunteer labor model just recently, because housing is such a huge area of need right now. For almost 28 years, we really have built homes with one full-time construction laborer,” Dieterich said. “We’re moving ahead with doubling our construction production, and that means investing in our people. In the last three months, we went from one full-time employee to four.”
Construction Supervisor Eric Chumwalooky, who is also an adjunct professor at Sheridan College, will oversee the crew.
“We were doing one to two homes per year, and we’re now up to three or four. We are to the point where we are rapidly expanding,” he said. “We have grown. We’re to the point where we need more employees as well as volunteers.”
Chumwalooky, who manages operations on a housing site, is also actively looking for sites for new Habitat homes. Habitat is planning eight twin homes in Ranchester, as well as builds in other areas of Sheridan County.
In his role as adjunct faculty for Sheridan College, Chumwalooky teaches students in construction technology or those working toward a journeyman's card.
“Working with Habitat serves as their lab training. That goes on for the entire school year,” Chumwalooky said. “They’re a really critical part of our growth. They’re vital to what we do, and the more they are here, the more hands-on experience they get.”
Often, those students come from a construction background but Chumwalooky said he helps them refine their skills, learning to build to city code and other specifications.
Dieterich said it is the people — both staff and volunteers — that keep Habitat going.
“Our people are our programs. All of the work that we do in the community through housing, through education, through construction, through repairs and the Habitat ReStore even, are managed by people,” she said.
“A lot of my employees have struggled with finding housing, and that gives them motivation to join a cause that is solving the problem,” she continued.
As Habitat’s construction supervisor, Chumwalooky manages the construction on the ground, solicits bids from contractors, works with an architect on design and makes sure buildings meet local codes. He also works with homeowners as they put in sweat equity, and personalize parts of their homes. He also shows volunteers and students who have no experience in how to be safe, how to use tools and how to build a home, Dieterich said.
“He’s not just a contractor and a builder. He’s also a teacher and a leader in our community,” Dieterich said. “And by adding construction laborers to our team, that helps him free up time to start looking at land acquisition opportunities, and where are we going to have our next build … to focus on the development across the county.
“He has a big job ahead of him, and one that he does really well,” she said.
Chumwalooky said the housing shortage is real, even if people don’t always talk about it.
“There are already people living in this community, two to three families per home. You may not see it, because they don’t talk about it, but it’s already happening,” he said. “Our critical need is to find people, developers, who will allow affordable housing to be built.”
Habitat, Dieterich said, is more relevant than ever.
“We’re at a critical point for housing in our community, and we don’t want to leave people behind,” she said. “We are the only nonprofit organization in the community (geared toward building affordable housing) and we have a proven track record of success, with no foreclosures over 28 years. We will just continue to grow and expand, and be creative in how we can meet the needs of the community.”
As part of that growth, Habitat for Humanity will relocate to a new location at 44 Fort Road. In August, the nonprofit plans to bring all of its operations — administration, construction offices and the Habitat Restore — under the same roof.