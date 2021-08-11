SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will highlight women’s contributions to the nonprofit with a Women’s Build week Aug. 17-21.
Women Build opportunities are available across the United States. These builds bring women in the community together to promote the involvement of women in the construction industry while helping Habitat partner families get one step closer to homeownership. The Women Build works to recruit, nurture and train women in construction.
To register to participate, see sheridanhabitat.org.