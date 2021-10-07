SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns will offer a financial literacy class Oct. 14-15.
The class is meant for individuals interested in gaining the financial skills they need to become home owners.
Space in the class is limited to 12 people, and the class is set for 5-8 p.m. both nights.
Register for the event by calling 307-672-3848.
Families who attend both classes will receive a home tool kit.
The class will take place at Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, located at 1981 Double Eagle Drive, Suite C.