SHERIDAN — This month, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns launched a new program called The Fresh Start Fund. This program originated out of the Habitat for Humanity of Laramie affiliate, and is now being organized at affiliates in Cody/Powell, Jackson and in Sheridan due to the generosity of a grant provided by the Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Caring Foundation.
The Fresh Start Fund provides Restore vouchers to three nonprofit partners — Sheridan Parent Foster Exchange Program, Advocacy & Resource Center and Compass Center for Families. The program is designed to help individuals who are transitioning out of homelessness or domestic violence affordably furnish a new, safe home.
Each nonprofit partner chooses clients who are in need to receive the Restore vouchers, which can then be spent on furnishing, appliances, home decor and more.
Donations of gently used furniture, appliances and household items to the Habitat Restore are also welcome and support this program.
“The Fresh Start Fund offers us a unique way to support local nonprofits who are providing direct support to clients who are making a new life for themselves and for their families. We are thrilled to be able to give back to our community in this way,” Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns Executive Director Christine Dieterich said.
To learn more about the Fresh Start Fund, see sheridanhabitat.org-fresh-start-fund or call 307-672-3848.