SHERIDAN — Habitat ReStore is launching Home is the Key, a national campaign by Habitat for Humanity International that spotlights the need for housing and aims to raise funds to drive lasting change within the Sheridan community, responding to the need for affordable housing.
Habitat ReStore invites the public to shop, donate, or volunteer at our local store during the campaign to assist awareness and fundraising efforts. Individuals can also create their own fundraising platform online through Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns’ website, and share their fundraiser with family and friends. All funds raised will stay local.
“We have seen firsthand how housing can play a key role in helping families and individuals thrive,” said Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns Executive Director Christine Dieterich. “The community is invited to show their support by donating, volunteering or shopping with us at the ReStore throughout the month of April.”
Funds raised will support the six current housing projects with Habitat’s partner families under construction in Sheridan County.
To learn how to register a team or participate elsewhere, see sheridanhabitat.org For more information about Home is the Key or see habitat.org/homeisthekey or visit the Restore’s new location at 44 Fort Road, open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.