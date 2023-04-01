Housing Meeting_AS 002.jpg
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has settled into their new location at 44 Fort Road Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Habitat ReStore is launching Home is the Key, a national campaign by Habitat for Humanity International that spotlights the need for housing and aims to raise funds to drive lasting change within the Sheridan community, responding to the need for affordable housing.

Habitat ReStore invites the public to shop, donate, or volunteer at our local store during the campaign to assist awareness and fundraising efforts. Individuals can also create their own fundraising platform online through Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns’ website, and share their fundraiser with family and friends. All funds raised will stay local.

