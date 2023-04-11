housing construction stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns initiated the process of filling an opening for a housing land trust administrator and has formally retained the Sheridan firm Peak Consulting to conduct a regional search.

In February, a Housing Land Trust Committee was formed to evaluate the feasibility of using a housing land trust to address attainable housing in Sheridan County. The committee recommended that Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns manage the Housing Land Trust (HLT) and a memorandum of understanding was approved by City Council and Sheridan County to support that recommendation. The Housing Land Trust through Habitat will be a separate operational program from Habitat’s other housing projects.

