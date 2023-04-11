SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns initiated the process of filling an opening for a housing land trust administrator and has formally retained the Sheridan firm Peak Consulting to conduct a regional search.
In February, a Housing Land Trust Committee was formed to evaluate the feasibility of using a housing land trust to address attainable housing in Sheridan County. The committee recommended that Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns manage the Housing Land Trust (HLT) and a memorandum of understanding was approved by City Council and Sheridan County to support that recommendation. The Housing Land Trust through Habitat will be a separate operational program from Habitat’s other housing projects.
“The HLT Administrator position is necessary and important to ensure the perpetual existence of the HLT”, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said. “The SCAHC (Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council) is only in existence for the duration of development of the trust concept because it will cease to exist beyond 2027 or once ARPA funds have been expended. The HLT Administrator position will continue to develop and build/grow the program beyond the ARPA funds and the SHAHC.”
Peak Consulting has started the recruiting process and is currently accepting applications.
Qualified candidates interested in applying please email a cover letter and resume to Stacia Skretteberg at stacia@peakconsult.net. For further inquiries please call 307-752-3608.