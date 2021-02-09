SHERIDAN — As demand for real estate in Sheridan County continues to rise, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has often found itself priced out of the market.
Each year, the local nonprofit builds three to four homes meant to provide affordable housing for Sheridan County families. Without acquiring additional lots, though, Habitat will soon find itself without space to help families achieve home ownership.
“That’s the challenge we’ve been seeing for a long time,” said Christine Dieterich, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns executive director. “There’s a lack of inventory in an increasingly inflated market. And as a nonprofit competing for lots, we’re definitely at a disadvantage.”
Now, Habitat for Humanity has the opportunity to purchase eight lots in Ranchester that could provide the nonprofit room to grow for years to come. The lots are platted for town homes and have access to existing infrastructure.
The purchase would be outside the norm for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, which has primarily focused on single family homes in Sheridan County. Other branches of the nonprofit, though, such as the one in Teton County, has already switched gears to focus on multifamily housing.
Multifamily housing projects allow for more efficient and cost-effective building while serving more families, Dieterich said.
While the lots check all of the boxes for Habitat for Humanity — affordable, available and in Sheridan County — Dieterich now has less than two weeks to raise the funds to purchase the property.
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns budgeted $150,000 for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, to purchase lots. It will close on lots in the Trailside Subdivision at Woodland Park Affordable Housing Project later this year, leaving $73,000 in its land acquisition budget.
The lots in Ranchester will cost approximately $343,000. Dieterich has secured a $100,000 grant from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, but that means she must raise $170,000 by Feb. 18 or potentially lose access to the Ranchester lots.
“I do believe our community is capable of doing this,” Dieterich said. “This is something we’ve been talking about and looking for for a long time. We just need the community to help us move forward with this. I hope it is important to the community — to help working families stay here in the community.”
Executive Director Jenny Craft said the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation has consistently supported the work of Habitat for Humanity in Sheridan due to its strong reputation working with families to secure stable housing.
“A consistent challenge is finding lots to build on in the community and for years HFH has been looking in the Tongue River Valley,” Craft said. “This opportunity to secure eight lots and have builds outlined for several years is very exciting for the organization, TR Valley and the families who will reside there.
“Timing is an issue with property in Sheridan County and the Scott Foundation definitely wanted to support and partner in this project and encourages others to come on board,” she added.
Sheridan County officials agreed that affordable housing should not just be focused within Sheridan city limits.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller noted the cost of land for the most part is less expensive as you leave the surrounding radius of Sheridan city, yet it makes sense to develop housing units where a municipality provides the infrastructure for development rather than asking homeowners to maintain septic systems in the county. Therefore, locations like Ranchester make sense as areas to continue developing affordable housing opportunities.
Sheridan County Commissioner Christi Haswell added that as officials think about housing options in the future, affordable options need to come in all shapes, sizes and locations.
Dieterich hopes to take one step toward that goal by securing lots for Habitat for Humanity for the next several years and for families many years into the future.