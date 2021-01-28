SHERIDAN — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns has been awarded an $85,000 matching challenge from Thrivent as part of the long-standing national partnership between Habitat and Thrivent, which helps families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable housing.
Locally, Habitat and Thrivent will partner on the construction of a home at 1780 Willow Trail in the Poplar Grove subdivision alongside multiple local churches in a Habitat and Thrivent Faith Builds. More than 80 of these home build projects will take place across the U.S.
Habitat and Thrivent Faith Builds improve communities by helping Habitat build homes in partnership with Christian churches and families in need of decent, affordable housing in the U.S.
For more information about the Habitat and Thrivent Partnership, visit Thrivent.com/Habitat. To learn about local volunteer opportunities, visit sheridanhabitat.org