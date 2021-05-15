RANCHESTER — Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is building in Ranchester and will host informational sessions for those interested in applying for a Habitat home.
Information sessions will focus on building twin homes in Stoneridge Meadows in Ranchester. The two meetings will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester, 124 Dayton St. The meetings will be held May 19 from 6-7 p.m. and May 22 from 9-10 a.m.
Contact Christine Dieterich at christine@sheridanhabitat.org or call 307-672-3848.