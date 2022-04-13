SHERIDAN — Speaking at a Republican Women of Sheridan County meeting Tuesday, U.S. House challenger Harriet Hageman spoke of Wyoming as a “shining city on a hill” that needs to be protected.
Hageman said she worked to do this in her legal career and would do the same if elected to the House.
“What we do, what we’re able to produce, what we believe in, our faith, our family, our community — all those things are very important, and things that we need to protect,” Hageman said.
Hageman has practiced law in the private sector across Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, and ran in the 2018 Wyoming governor’s race. A former political ally of Rep. Liz Cheney, Hageman chose to run for the House seat following Cheney’s public criticisms of former President Donald Trump.
“Like many Wyomingites, I supported Liz Cheney when she ran for Congress,” Hageman said in a statement announcing her bid last year. “But then she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country, and she betrayed me.”
A February Wyoming Republican State Central Committee straw poll solidified Hageman as the candidate to beat in the House race this year. Hageman received 59 votes in the poll of Republican party activists. Cheney, her next closest competitor, had six.
Hageman has received Trump’s endorsement for the position, and when asked during the meeting who she would support for president in 2024, Hageman spoke kindly of Trump, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“Donald Trump exposed the dark underbelly of Washington, D.C., and he did a huge public service by doing that,” Hageman said. “I had some criticism of President Trump when he was running, but… Donald Trump did what he said he was going to do, especially on the big issues.”
Hageman was critical of about current President Joseph Biden and his administration’s energy policies, which she said has led to inflation of gas prices.
“He’s destroyed everything he’s touched,” Hageman said. “…I’ve never seen an administration where every decision they make is not only wrong, it’s catastrophic…I believe, truly, there is a special place in hell for people who adopt policies intended to increase the costs of housing, food and energy…and that’s what they’ve done.”
Hageman also spoke critically of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, and their investigations into the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.
“One of the important things that has always set our country apart is we believe in equal protection,” Hageman said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re connected to or who you are. What we’re seeing with this is they have selected this group of people and they are persecuting them. It is a tragedy, and when we retake the House and the Senate, I think there will hopefully be some changes with that.”
Hageman was one of a long list of Republican political candidates who made an appearance at a Republican Women of Sheridan County meeting Monday.
Joining Hageman at the meeting was governor candidate Brent Bien; Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Tom Kelly; House District 29 challenger Ken Pendergraft; House District 30 incumbent Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan; Sheridan County sheriff candidates Zach McLain and Roger Miller; Sheridan County coroner candidate Dr. Robert Byrd; Sheridan City Council candidate Andrew Patceg; and Sheridan County School District 1 board member candidate Bill Adsit.
While the offices the candidates were running for were diverse, all candidates expressed a desire to protect their constituents’ freedoms and protect Wyoming from the influences of the political left and others who might not have the states’ best interests at heart.
“I feel like city council’s job is to stand strong against the constant attempts to import ideas and culture that is contrary to Sheridan’s history and values,” Patceg said. “This is the arena I feel called to and where I can make a difference.”
“I am not running for state superintendent because I am an educational professional, which I am,” Kelly said. “…I’m running because this is my home, and I have come from places where the threats to our children have already won. Illinois. Colorado. It’s not going to happen here, and that’s why I’m running.”
Like many of the candidates at the meeting, Hageman promised that, if elected, she would fight what she sees as the federal government’s efforts to limit citizens’ constitutional rights.
“I never in a million years thought my country would do what my country has done in the last two years,” Hageman said. “And I’m going to tell you right now, we can’t tolerate it at all. We have to fight back. We have to fight back in Wyoming. We have to fight back across this country.”
The candidate filing period for public office opens May 12 and will continue through May 27.