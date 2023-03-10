SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host “Eggs & Issues: Post-Legislative Session Breakfast with our Local Delegation” March 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center. U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will speak at the event.
Members of Sheridan County’s local legislative delegation in attendance will discuss actions taken during this year’s legislative session, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Members of the local delegation are Sen. Bo Biteman, Sen. Dave Kinskey, Rep. Barry Crago, Rep. Mark Jennings, Rep. Ken Pendergraft and Rep. Cyrus Western. At this time, Kinskey, Crago, Pendergraft and Western have confirmed attendance.
Hageman was elected to represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 and in Congress serves on the House Committee on the Judiciary; Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government; Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust; Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government; House Committee on Natural Resources; Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs (Chair); and Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries. Her Caucus Membership includes Republican Study Committee, Congressional Western Caucus, Congressional Native American Caucus, Congressional Air Force Caucus and Anti-Woke Caucus.
The cost to attend is $20 per person, which includes breakfast and the program. Seating is limited, and reservations are required by 4 p.m. Monday, March 13. For more information or to register, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org or call 307-672-2485.