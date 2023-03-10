Pre-Legislative Lunch_AS 002.jpg
Wyoming State Represenatives, from left, Cyrus Western and Ken Pendergraft along with Sen. Dave Kinskey-R Sheridan prepare to discuss issues they will be tackling in Cheyenne in the upcoming legislative session at the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce's Pre-Legislative Lunch Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host “Eggs & Issues: Post-Legislative Session Breakfast with our Local Delegation” March 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center. U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman will speak at the event.

Members of Sheridan County’s local legislative delegation in attendance will discuss actions taken during this year’s legislative session, followed by a question-and-answer session. 

