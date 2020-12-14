SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to honor Nicholas Hale, son of Stacey and Gene Hale, as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Hale boasts a 3.976 GPA. He has taken numerous honors level courses, three Advanced Placement courses and has been involved in Spanish all four years of high school. Hale's motivation for success is his father.
"My most prominent role model in my life is definitely my father because of his hardworking nature and service in the military,” Hale said.
SHS Spanish teacher Kathy Good is the nominating teacher for the award.
“Nicholas is the kind of student that gains your attention by putting his unique twist on his work, whether it be the topics he chooses or the perspective from which he approaches his work. I appreciate how he is more willing to take risks in communicating in Spanish than he is afraid to make mistakes,” Good said.
In return, Hale said Good is constantly challenging him to improve his abilities.
Choir and track are Hale’s passions and he has held leadership roles in both.
“(Track) is my buffer, my time to spend with my teammates and clear my mind before tackling my homework.”
As a runner, he is constantly striving to improve his time and technique. This requires concentration on his physical abilities but also on his mental strength of pushing through new barriers.
When Hale speaks of choir his face lights up; he truly loves to perform. In addition to four years of honor choir, he is part of Spectrum, a choir that performs at community functions.
Why does singing mean so much to Hale?
“I get to show my artistic/creative side,” he said.
Ashley Lecholat, his choir instructor, had much to say about Hale.
“Nicholas has an eagerness to learn and this desire, combined with his work ethic, creates an unstoppable human," Lecholat said. "He has a quiet strength that is very approachable and is always willing to help a classmate. In music, you must be able to continually self-correct, adjust and learn. Musicians are problem solvers, and Hale excel in the area. If he is having difficulty, he never shies from asking for help, which is a reflection of his dedication to strive for excellence.”
Hale’s volunteer experiences have been mostly through track and Spectrum. He thoroughly enjoys helping at track meets while watching younger runners participate and strive to win. His favorite Spectrum activity is caroling during the Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan.
Hale is not sure what academic path he wants to pursue in college. He wants to be part of a college track team and some type of singing ensemble. He has already been accepted to Black Hills State University and has applied to Montana State University.
“Memento Mori” (Latin for Remember Death or remember you will die) is Hale’s mantra. In other words, live life to its fullest and take full advantage of all it has to offer.
As Hale concludes his high school career, he wishes to pass along the strong time management skills he has developed to younger students.
"Set a plan, know when you are going to get stuff done so that you can have free time to devote to your family and friends.”