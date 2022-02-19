SHERIDAN — Academics for All honors Richard A. Hall III with the Summit Award this week; he goes by Rich.
Hall is a senior at Sheridan High School with an unweighted GPA of 3.95 (adjusting for his advanced courses, moves it above 4.0).
Those advanced courses include calculus, English and public speaking.
Hall nominated American government teacher Michael Thomas as his choice for an Outstanding Educator award.
“Mr. Thomas truly loves what he does, and he displays that in the way he conducts himself in the classroom,” Hall said. “He takes care to pay attention to each of his students and their needs, and pushes them to reach their full potential. He truly cares about what he teaches and wants to prepare his students for the future, and I greatly appreciate that.”
Thomas reciprocated the praise.
“Rich Hall is a fantastic young man who can get along with anyone,” Thomas said. “He works well with others and is very respectful. He works hard to achieve his goals. He is focused on his future and I am excited to see what he becomes.”
In football, Hall was part of two state championship teams, during his senior year playing some quarterback and winning second team All-Conference accolades at linebacker.
In baseball last season, Hall started off at shortstop and pitching, and then ended the season playing mostly outfield, garnering second team All-State honors.
With indoor track, he is hoping to continue his successes from last year, which included finishing sixth in the state at the 55-meter hurdles, third in the 4x200-meter race and first as the second leg in the sprint medley (200-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter and 800-meter).
“Rich epitomizes all the great qualities of a Bronc football player,” head football coach Jeff Mowry said. “The work ethic, focus and effort he brought to practice every day are next to none. A leader by example, he models great leadership during practice, games and in the hallways of SHS. His positive attitude sets a solid example for the rest of our team and the student body.
“In my opinion, the best part about Rich is that he is an honest, respectful and trustworthy young man,” Mowry continued. “He listens, he is coachable and he goes out of his way to ask how you or any other teammate is doing. Rich does a lot of the little things that normally go unnoticed, except by the people who know him best. The Bronc football program was positively impacted by Rich’s presence on and off the field.”
Hall acknowledged he was very lucky to be a part of such a quality program.
Hall’s extracurricular activities include hunting, fishing and his church; and he does landscaping jobs in the summer for a little cash. He is in National Honor Society, and belongs to several other service and religious groups at school that focus on helping others.
Hall would like to play baseball in college if he can find a program that will play him right away.
However, his scholarships at the University of Wyoming are very attractive.
He plans to study kinesiology and exercise leading to a further three years to earn a physical therapy degree; he hopes to one day own his own shop.
Hall’s parents are Kim and Bubba Hall, and he said admires them greatly.