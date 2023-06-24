SHERIDAN — The Model A and Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson counties has offered a scholarship annually for the last six year. According to club representatives, the scholarship has two main purposes: to assist Wyoming youth from Sheridan and Johnson counties with the financial burden of an education beyond high school and to support and promote interest in the automotive industry such as auto or diesel mechanic/technician, automotive restoration, welding, fabrication, paint and body, machinist or mechanical engineer.
Eligibility requirements include a desire to pursue an education in an automotive field of study and a demonstrated ability to succeed in school. The scholarship awards $1,000 to a qualified high school graduate from any school in Sheridan County or Johnson County who plans to enroll in an automotive trade or vocational program at any accredited trade school, community college or four-year college. The scholarship is paid directly to the individual’s school of choice and must be used for tuition and books. Scholarship funds come from a designated portion of the club membership dues, financial donations from local businesses and individuals, and various fundraising efforts.