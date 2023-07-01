SHERIDAN — Coleman Hanchett received the Model A & Pioneer Car Club scholarship this year.
Hanchett is the son of Emily Hanchett and Robert Hanchett and a graduate of Sheridan High School. He was a part of the SHS boys swim team, placing third at state, and participated in National Honor Society.
“When it comes to vehicles, I am fascinated with how all the mechanical parts of the car work, such as the engine and transmission and the physics behind the design of different vehicles that allow them to be stable and reliable in different conditions,” Hanchett said.
He plans to major in mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming.
The Model A & Pioneer Car Club of Sheridan and Johnson Counties offers a scholarship annually with this being the sixth year. This scholarship has two main purposes: to assist Wyoming youth from Sheridan and Johnson counties with the financial burden of an education beyond high school and to support and promote interest in the automotive industry such as auto or diesel mechanic/technician, automotive restoration, welding, fabrication, paint and body, machinist, mechanical engineer, etc.
Eligibility requirements include a desire to pursue an education in an automotive field of study and a demonstrated ability to succeed in school. The scholarship awards $1,000 to a qualified high school graduate from any school in Sheridan County and Johnson County who plans to enroll in an automotive trade or vocational program at any accredited trade school, community college or four-year college.
The scholarship is paid directly to the individual’s school of choice and must be used for tuition and books. Scholarship funds come from a designated portion of the club membership dues, financial donations from local businesses and individuals and various fundraising efforts.