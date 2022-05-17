SHERIDAN — Following a Sheridan City Council executive session Monday night, Hanns Mercer was hired as Sheridan’s newest public works director.
Mercer, currently the city engineer, rose to the top of a small field of six contenders, City Administrator Stuart McRae said. Other finalists considered last night included a former city employee from Gillette and a candidate from Florida.
“I could take a chance on somebody I’ve never met and don’t know. Are they going to work out?” McRae said. “Or I could go with somebody I know has everything I’m looking for, so I suggested Hanns to the mayor.”
The public works department is involved in many aspects of the maintenance and development of the city of Sheridan. Mercer’s new duties include overseeing the city’s engineering, planning, building, streets, signs and parks, McRae said.
McRae said Mercer excelled in all 12 of the criteria considered in the hiring process.
“I looked at things like: Is he a uniter? Is he organized? Does he empower people?” McRae said. “...Is he a good mentor for people? Is he a good communicator?...All of these things that I looked at, I looked at Hanns, and he had everything that I wanted.”
McRae said part of Mercer’s success could be attributed to his predecessor, former Public Works Director Lane Thompson, who worked hard to mentor and train his staff and prepare them for the next step in their careers.
“One of Lane’s greatest strengths was the effort he put into developing his subordinates,” McRae said. “Mentorship and development were some of his strongest suits, and Hanns had everything I was looking for.”
Mercer temporarily took over the public works director duties following Thompson’s departure in March after 13 years of service. Mercer will continue to serve in the city engineer and public works director roles until a new city engineer is hired.
The city will begin hiring immediately for a new city engineer. McRae said the city’s plan is to start the hiring locally and expand to a national search if qualified candidates are not found locally.
“There have already been some people who have kind of been poking about (and asking about the city engineer position),” McRae said. “So we’ll do a formal announcement of the position and see what we get from there.”
The city’s engineering department is responsible for managing the city’s capital improvement plan, which includes planning and financing for major capital projects, and is also responsible for reviewing all city infrastructure and private development, such as subdivisions. The job listing can soon be found online.