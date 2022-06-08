RANCHESTER — Mark Clifford Hansen of Ranchester declared his candidacy for Wyoming State Senate District 21, currently held by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman.
Hansen grew up and attended school in Gillette. He received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
"I've been in and around Wyoming my whole life," Hansen said in a press release.
He enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard in 2002, attended basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri, served as a military intelligence analyst 96B in the second 300th Field Artillery Battalion within the Sheridan Armory at the time of enlistment and became a recruiter after two years, serving in that position for more than 12 years.
Hansen and his wife, Erin, met in Buffalo and they have two children, Daisy and Jet.
Hansen's goals include fully funded strong public schools, expanded access to health care and mental health services and attracting good-paying, sustainable jobs to Wyoming.
"Our current representation in Cheyenne is peeling away funding that's earmarked for our schools in order to give tax breaks to coal and oil and gas," Hansen said in a press release. "I believe those industries have already had plenty of handouts, and Republicans should leave our school funding alone. I'll work to keep our public school funding protected."
Hansen supports Medicaid expansion and a renewable energy economy.
“I know Sheridan County tends to vote Republican, and I’m hoping that when people meet me and see what I’m about, they won’t be so scared of that ‘D’ next to my name," Hansen said in a press release. "We all need to look at the disaster that the Wyoming GOP has been lately. I know some Republican voters want to try something else. I think they’d be happy with what I can do.”
Hansen said in a release he finds his strength in Jesus, his family and his fellow man.
"I want to get out and visit with the voters in SD-21 and get to know their concerns. If they see fit to elect me, my work will always be helping the residents of Sheridan County, and never giving away our public services for a sack of empty promises," he said.