As summer comes to a close and school begins again, we have lots to think about and look forward to. Cooler days, school athletic events and the approaching hunting season.
In life, our seasons and schedules change often. The one constant in the lives of believers is the Savior Jesus Christ. He never changes, never forsakes, never forgets and always loves.
His life, example, teachings and ultimate death remains the single most important event that has ever taken place on this earth. During his life, he exemplified kindness, humility, perseverance and meekness. While at the same time demonstrating boldness in Pilate’s court and power in healing the sick and raising the dead.
He was ever obedient to his father’s will and always faithful to his father’s commandments. He taught us to love all and to serve one another. His countless miracles highlight his faith and power.
Finally, his voluntary atonement enables each of us to exercise our faith unto repentance and change our lives so that we can become more like him. Imagine a world where everyone obeyed all of God’s commandments. There would be no pride, no contention, no crime or immorality. It would be the Zion described by Enoch.
In Ezekiel 3:1-3, the Lord commissioned Ezekiel as a prophet and invited him to “eat this roll and the go and speak to the house of Israel.”
He was commanded to “cause thy belly to eat, and fill thy bowels with this roll.”
By so doing, the Lord invited him to have the word of God become part of his whole being. The Lord’s command to Ezekiel, is not inconsistent with his invitation to us, to become like him. The gospel of Jesus Christ and its associated teachings, coupled with obedience to his commandments, has the power to save the world. Every man woman and child that believes in him and repents can be saved. These are the “glad tidings” of the gospel.
May we all have a desire to change our lives for the better by exercising our faith and repenting of our sins. May we purposefully develop Christlike attributes that bring us closer to him. By so doing, we will be a happy, free and safe society. May God grant you his richest blessings as you strive to act like his son Jesus Christ.
Love God and love thy neighbor, are the two cardinal commandments, the we must all strive to live to bring peace to our hearts and our communities. Enjoy your upcoming fall season, but always remember, in a world constantly altered by change, Jesus Christ and his gospel are eternally enduring constants in which we can center our lives.