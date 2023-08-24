CLEARMONT — As one of Clearmont’s newest residents, Kaelan Haring has jumped right into the vacant town council seat.
Haring moved to Wyoming from Michigan to work for the city of Sheridan just less than two years ago. He purchased a home in Clearmont in March and moved in after several months of renovations in June.
After a vacation to this region of the U.S., Haring applied for positions in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
He is currently the information technology specialist for the city of Sheridan and records the city council meetings most Mondays. IT Manager Glen Manry will take over recording duties on Mondays Haring is in Clearmont for council meetings.
Haring’s public service will continue in an elected position with the Clearmont Town Council position left vacant by former Councilor Ronnie Poppenga who, as previously reported by The Sheridan Press, resigned for health-related reasons.
As a new resident, Haring’s involvement is encouraging to Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock.
“I, for one, like to see new people that moved to town wanting to get involved,” Schock said. “It’s new blood.”
Haring was the only applicant for the vacant seat and said this was a good opportunity to tap into a strong interest in politics, which he’s had since an early age. He hopes to take action in the best interest of the town’s residents.
“When we had the opportunity to purchase the house in Clearmont, I was like ‘Oh, maybe if something ever comes open,’ and unexpectedly the prior member stepped away and it became available,” Haring said. “So, I threw my hat into the ring and was chosen.”
Sitting councilors appointed Haring unanimously during Clearmont council’s regular meeting Monday and will serve until May 2024. His appointment was met with applause by those in attendance for the council meeting.
Haring said if he adjusts well to the new position he’ll launch a formal campaign for a council seat in the spring.
“(I) look forward to hopefully making a positive impact on Clearmont and see what we need to do,” he said.