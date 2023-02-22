Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 2F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.