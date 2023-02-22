Joy Harjo

Ucross, the renowned artist residency program in northern Wyoming, will present the internationally acclaimed performer, musician and writer Joy Harjo with the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts during her performance at the WYO Theater in Sheridan Saturday.

 Courtesy photo | Shawn Miller

Harjo will be the second artist to receive this award; the first was the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annie Proulx, a former Ucross artist-in-residence and member of the board of trustees, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City in 2018.

