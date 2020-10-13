SHERIDAN — Sheridan County resident and County Commissioner Christi Haswell has triumphantly completed the Moab 240 Endurance Run, securing a third-place finish among women in the grueling four-day foot race through deserts, canyons and mountains around Moab, Utah.
She coupled her race efforts with a fundraiser to support The Hub on Smith and has raised more than $20,000 to support programs like Meals on Wheels and Help at Home.
Haswell began her race at 7 a.m. Friday and finished at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday. Her total time on the trails was just under 84 hours. She previously told The Sheridan Press she hoped to finish the race in 90-96 hours. Race rules would have allowed her 119 hours.
Like her running goals, Haswell also surpassed her fundraising benchmarks. Initially, she had declared an aspiration to raise $10,000 for The Hub. After resounding support from the Sheridan community in the form of donations from more than 117 individuals and businesses, she doubled her goal, and it has again been exceeded. As of Monday night, her GoFundMe page had raised $20,206.
Haswell completed the event with a crew of pacers including Steve Lieneman, Will Reedy, Keri McMeans and Chris Hayden. Her additional support team included her husband, Regan Haswell, Donovan and Tara McComb, Kristy and Jason Bussey, Regan Reedy, Jessica and Scott Bryant and Matt McMeans.
The Moab 240 Endurance Run is considered to be one of the most difficult and prestigious in the ultrarunning community. This year’s course was just less than 241 miles and featured 29,467 feet of elevation gain and an equivalent drop. This year, 198 runners entered the race. Of them, 38 were women. Haswell finished 13th overall. At the time she finished, 61 runners had dropped out.