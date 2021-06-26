SHERIDAN — Mo Hattervig has experienced several life-changing moments. The first, at a young age, she realized bad things could happen to people like her, when her brother was killed in a T-bone collision when he was 16.
Another was when she decided to transform her health by exchanging cigarettes and a sedentary lifestyle for the Cross-Fit gym.
Arguably the largest change, though, happened when she learned the benefit of vulnerability.
That vulnerability transformed into a passion in helping others open up through therapy and counseling, which she does more-than full time as an adult court supervised treatment therapist and self-named private practice counseling office.
Hattervig’s husband, Jess, remains proud of his wife and her ability to accomplish everything she sets her mind to completing.
“I’m so proud of her,” Jess Hattervig said. “When she commits to something, she delivers. Anyone that she gets to work with, they’re lucky to have her because of what she’s able to do for them.”
The 39-year-old professional, body-building wife of Jess Hattervig and mother of 14-year-old Evan and 8-year-old Ava, shared her life experiences with The Sheridan Press recently.
The Sheridan Press: What transformations have you seen through your two therapist jobs?
Mo Hattervig: The (adult court supervised treatment) is a year long, so I get to work with them for a year, and they’re court-ordered, so probation and the judge and I’m the therapy part. We’re all coming together to help someone live a better life.
I’m very relationship-based, so when I first meet them, I want to get to know them. Teach me who they are, where they’ve come from and then where they would like to go. Then we just really identify what their barriers are, whether it’s past trauma, which is usually what it is. Addiction is the coping skill. All of my clients know they’re amazing people. ...I personally think it’s a gift that they get to have intense therapy for a year for $75 a month. They get to take time out of their day to go to therapy, which is not something people normally do because it takes time and costs money, and healing is very vulnerable and scary.
TSP: With everything that you do — two counseling jobs, body-building competitions, parenting, etc. — how have you found balance in your life?
MH: I learned balance when I was a case manager at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. I would tell clients when they came to me saying, ‘I’m struggling,’ when they went off campus and worked and would come to me. The answer was always balance and self-care.
I’m always checking in on myself every day. We’re always out of whack because life is a lot to juggle. I tend to overdo it; that is one thing I’m always trying to work on. Sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, you’re a little overwhelmed. What can we take off your plate?’
Really checking your priorities and seeing what you’re focused on.
TSP: What’s your best advice to your younger self, looking back?
MH: I think that I would tell myself to heal and move forward in life with intention. I think that sometimes we just go...you get caught up in what society tells us we should be or how much money we should make, and I think there’s value in really listening to ourselves, because God gave us all those tools and senses. And very much so, God has a plan. Trust it. Because that is the only reason I am sane today. There’s a peace about my journey in life that I have because I know that’s the plan God had me on. Of course there’s ups and down, but knowing even in hard times...he makes everything beautiful in time.