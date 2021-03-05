SHERIDAN — After several years of seeking a permanent home, Absaroka, Inc. Head Start plans to move into its new facility on South Sheridan Avenue in August or September.
The building, designed to the specifications needed for a child care facility, will allow the organization to serve more low-income families in the areas of school readiness and family wellbeing while also providing for future growth.
Head Start Director Amber Clark said the organization now owns the land and the building, primarily due to grant funding Head Start received for the project.
As of right now, the building is scheduled to be completed in August with a start of programs planned for September. That, though, is subject to availability of labor and supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While Head Start serves just 14 children right now, that number will more than double in the new facility, where staff plan to offer full-day care for up to 17 children in one classroom and a half-day program for up to 17 children in another.
Taya Anthony, a mother of six, has had multiple children go through the Head Start program, including her son Dallen Bell, 5, who is currently enrolled.
The stay-at-home mom and self-employed bookkeeper said the program staff go above and beyond in helping to teach young children and prepare them for school.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were required to volunteer in the Head Start classrooms regularly. The pandemic, though, made that impractical. So a community of families and teachers that used to feel tight knit has struggled to remain connected at the same level as in the past.
In Head Start’s current facility on Fifth Street, parents must wait outside for their children to finish their classes for the day. The parents get just a couple of minutes with the teachers.
Anthony emphasized that the staff and teachers have worked to maintain relationships, reaching out by phone or other means to check in on families, but it has been more difficult.
The new facility, with more space — including outside space for play that doesn’t exist at the Fifth Street location — as well as progress in the fight against COVID-19 should help rebuild that tight-knit community.
For Sheridan Head Start supervisor and teacher Monica Granger, the most difficult aspect of not having a home to call their own has been the uncertainty that it creates in the program.
“At one point in time, we were informed that our program was going to close due to a lack of a facility,” Granger said. “Since the grant was approved, we have had a more certain future.”
Outside of pandemic setbacks, the headaches have included the inconveniences of temporary locations and trying to make those work to meet the needs of children.
“The important thing to remember is that we have been able to keep Sheridan Head Start's doors open and provide services for children,” Granger added.
And soon, more children will have access to the Sheridan Head Start services. Clark said the new building has a third room that could be used as another classroom or provide programs for infants or toddlers.
“That likely won’t happen this year,” Clark said, adding the structure of any new programs hasn’t been determined yet. “But we at least have the space designated and would meet licensing requirements.”
The perks of the new building go beyond square footage, though. Restrooms are included in each classroom, which means the entire classroom no longer needs to head to the restroom when a child needs it. Each classroom also includes easy access to storage and sinks.
“There are many things you can deal with, but there are also best practices,” Clark said. “The biggest thing is we built this facility with active supervision in mind. So no matter where you stand in the classroom, you have eyes on kids.”
In addition, the space includes a commercial kitchen and a large room to provide space for activities if the weather isn’t suitable for outdoor play.
“It’s so exciting they will finally have a permanent home,” Anthony said. “There is a waiting list now and they could be serving more families. I’m glad they’ll be able to help other families and other children.”
The total cost of the project is approximately $2.3 million, but Clark said the value is much higher than that for families in need of Head Start’s services, which include programs focused on education, health and safety, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, services for children with disabilities and more.