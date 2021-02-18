SHERIDAN — While Sheridan Health Center Executive Director Wendy Ongaro sees clients struggling with chronic illnesses, mental illness and other health challenges, the biggest challenge she believes needs addressed within the community centers around housing.
“Without stable housing, you don’t worry about cooking a healthy meal, it’s hard to get a handle on your mental health, you don’t take your medications regularly,” Ongaro said. “It all centers around having a safe, affordable, stable place to live.”
Through the center’s Community Connections program, Ongaro and her team help pair area residents with services ranging from after-school programs and mentoring to rental and utility assistance. The program also partners with local hotels and motels to provide those in need of housing with assistance, but lately, there are more people needing housing than rooms available, Ongaro said.
“We need affordable housing,” she said unequivocally.
To her, this doesn’t necessarily mean single family homes. Sheridan needs more affordable rentals, especially duplexes and similar setups that are suitable for families. This is especially important for the areas around Coffeen Avenue, where most of the community's necessities — like grocery stores — are located.
A number of affordable housing projects have been proposed in Sheridan County, including Trailside at Woodland Park, which will include entry-level single-family homes just south of Sheridan College. Other affordable housing projects proposed in the past have included 25 single-family homes near Dayton, 30 homes including a mix of single-family properties and duplexes near Ranchester and a mix of single-family and multi-family units on Burkitt Street.
Ongaro noted that many of the community’s low-income families live on the north side of Sheridan, making access to community amenities difficult at times.
That’s why the health center is seeking an AmeriCorps employee who will aid in finding larger or additional facilities to accommodate the growth of the nonprofit provider.
Ongaro said while the center has just two or three exam rooms now, it would ideally have 10 available. With a larger space, she said, the clinic would be able to serve more patients and meet the needs of the community’s under- and uninsured.
She said ideally that space may be located on the north side of Sheridan, near where many of its clients live. It could also, she said, serve as another economic development driver as employees of the clinic seek coffee shops, lunch options and other amenities.
The clinic has worked to continue filling voids in services needed by area residents, including hiring a full-time mental health care provider when Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center was forced to cut one of its staffers.
Ongaro said that staff member used to split time between multiple communities, so when Sheridan Health Center sought funding to add a psychologist to its team, they actually gained more availability of services in Sheridan County.
The provider conducts services via teleconference and video conferencing, but she works full-time with the health center, reaching more clients than in the past.
And while Ongaro’s wishlist for the community includes expansion of Medicaid and additional access to low-cost health care, affordable and stable housing tops the list of needs as she knows without that, it’s difficult to address the other issues facing Sheridan residents.