SHERIDAN — With the recent rise of local cases, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae expressed concern Wednesday that a COVID-19 case requiring either quarantine or isolation of many sectors of city staff could have “a devastating effect” on city services, potentially stretching the city to a breaking point.
With that concern in mind, McRae has implemented a policy for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 between city employees. He asked those having business within city work areas also comply.
The policies reflect those recommended by state and local health officers and include wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible, temperature checks and employees staying home if they are sick.
“In line with what Dr. (Ian) Hunter stated to council on Monday night, none of us like wearing masks, but faced with this inability to predict whether a contracted case will be mild or extremely severe, the extremely contagious nature of this virus and the recent uptick in cases, we need to take these steps,” McRae said in an email. “I often talk about our responsibility as city employees to properly steward the resources entrusted to us. To me, there is no greater resource than the lives and well-being of the people entrusted to my care. “
The precautionary steps also reflect points again emphasized by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in a press conference Wednesday.
Harrist noted the stark uptick in cases throughout the state compared to just six weeks ago.
For example, on Sept. 8 the average number of daily cases was 28, as of Oct. 20 it was 152. The percentage of tests coming back as positive has risen from 2% to over 5% in the same timeframe. Hospitalizations have also increased, rising from 18 on Sept. 8 to 67 as of Oct. 20. She also noted that the number of COVID-related deaths, most recently reported at 61, is also double the number seen in some of Wyoming’s worst flu seasons in recent decades.
Tim Thornell, president and CEO of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, also noted an increase in cases and stress on hospital systems. Capacity at hospitals, he said, is based on three areas — space, supplies and staffing.
“If you’re a patriot, if you love this country, you will recognize this is an hour of need for our country and as citizens we all must come together to fight this terrible disease,” Gordon said, adding that it can be done without compromising liberties and while still protecting the economy.
Neither Gordon nor Harrist indicated any intention to support more restrictive health orders, but Gordon noted the state would support local municipalities considering such actions.
Both did indicate much of the success in battling the virus relies on personal responsibility.
Harrist said Wednesday the state is far better prepared to respond to the virus than it was in the spring. She would not point to specific metrics or tipping points for when more restrictive measures would be put into place, instead indicating she and the Wyoming Department of Health are looking at the entire pandemic situation when making such decisions.