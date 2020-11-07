SHERIDAN — Public health and hospital officials are pleading with area residents to follow health guidelines such as wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
As of Friday, the state had more than 5,500 active cases of the virus and 147 reported hospitalized COVID-19 patients. An additional 16 deaths have been announced since Oct. 29, bringing total COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming to 105.
In Sheridan, as of Friday morning, 10 individuals were hospitalized at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with COVID-19.
Sheridan County health officials also said as of Friday morning the county had 233 active cases, including 58 new cases compared to Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has had nearly 770 lab-confirmed cases; 526 have recovered.
Teton, Laramie and Albany counties as well as the Wind River Reservation have all instituted mask requirements at retail or commercial businesses, when obtaining health care and when using public transit.
In Sheridan County, no additional health orders have been put in place but some closures have occurred.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital announced Friday it would close its Gould Street office to walk-in traffic beginning Nov. 9.
“We understand this can be an inconvenience, but it really is important for us to keep our customers, employees and the community safe,” said Cheryl Relaford, patient accounts manager. “We have set up alternative options to reach our staff for the services they require.”
For billing questions or to pay a bill, customers are asked to call 307-672-1010. Those seeking assistance with marketplace insurance open enrollment should call 307-675-4620 and those seeking the medication assistance program should call 307-673-2400.
Schools across the county remain open.
Sheridan County School District 2 said in a press release Friday that there are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 among students. Fifty-three students have recovered and returned to school since the beginning of the school year.
Public Health and local pediatricians have advised parents to avoid rapid or antibody tests when choosing to have their children tested for COVID-19. Instead, parents should request PCR tests, which are available at local pediatric offices and Urgent Care. Per direction from Public Health, SCSD2 schools will not accept results from a rapid or antibody test.
"Our collective response to these deteriorating conditions is critically important if we expect Wyoming's government, our businesses, and thus our economy to function," Gov. Gordon said Friday in a press release. "Wyoming's schools, day cares, businesses and government offices are all potentially facing challenges. We each can do our part to control the virus by taking the actions we know will work. We need to take care of our family, friends, neighbors and coworkers."