SHERIDAN — A health order requiring masks to be worn outside of a person's home was approved by Dr. Alexia Harrist Tuesday, Kim Deti confirmed Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Deti serves as the public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Harrist approved orders in seven other counties today, too.
The order requires all persons within Sheridan County wear a face covering in certain public settings — such as:
• when inside or in line to enter any retail or commercial business or government facility open to the public.
• when obtaining services at or visiting health care facilities, including but not limited to hospitals, clinics, walk-in health facilities, dentists, pharmacies, blood banks, other health care facilities, behavioral health providers, facilities providing veterinary and similar health care services for animals.
• when waiting for or riding public transportation or paratransit, or while they are riding in a taxi, private car service, shuttle, tour or ride-sharing vehicle. The driver shall also wear a face covering when passengers are in the vehicle.
In addition, the order would require businesses and government facilities open to the general public to post notices stating that face coverings are required and that all all employees, owners and volunteers of such places will wear masks when interacting with the public or when working in an area visited by the public — such as reception areas, grocery store aisles and other areas.
Minors will not be required to wear face coverings, though those over the age of 3 will be encouraged to wear one. Additional exemptions are also listed.
“We’re not seeking arrest warrants — we’re seeking court summonses, which is akin to a citation,” Ringley said.
Ringley said under the new order, the person or business who is noncompliant will be the one held liable. Businesses will not be held liable as long as they encourage customers to wear masks.
“If a business owner has a person walk in who doesn’t feel the need to comply with the order, all they need to do is either ask them to leave or call us, and we’ll be more than happy to ask them to leave,” Ringley said. “If they don’t leave, that becomes a trespass issue.”