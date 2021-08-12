SHERIDAN — Residents living in and around Sheridan can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening next week.
Family Life Center will host a community event all day Aug. 16. Consultants will work with participants to create a screening package to fit personal needs. Preregistration is required. To register, call 1-877-237-1287 or see lifelinescreening.com.
Family Life Center is located at 118 W. Fifth St.