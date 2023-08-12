SHERIDAN — To keep the forest resilient and healthy, the Bighorn National Forest removes timber from a variety of locations around the forest, called silviculture. Silviculture concerns the growing and managing of forests to create desirable outcomes in wildlife habitat, timber products, water resources, optimum carbon storage and aesthetics.  

“In addition to what we want to get from the forest landscape, silviculturists also often manage forests for objectives related to what we do not want to see. Like how we reduce the risk and impacts of a huge severe wildfire, or massive insect and disease events,” Timber Program Manager for the Bighorn National Forest Matt Rathbone said.

