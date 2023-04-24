healthy homes_001.jpg
Photo illustration: A woman washes a sink full of dirty dishes in a messy kitchen. Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange's Healthy Homes Initiative collaborates with the Department of Family Services to identify families in need of home cleaning services in order to keep their children.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

HERIDAN — Working hand-in-hand with the Wyoming Department of Family Services to identify families in need, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange has made 2023 the pilot year for its Healthy Homes Initiative. 

When children are at risk of being removed from their homes due to potentially unhealthy or unsafe living conditions, a team of Foster Parent Exchange volunteers can come to the home to deep clean, keeping children at home and out of the foster care system.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

