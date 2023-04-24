HERIDAN — Working hand-in-hand with the Wyoming Department of Family Services to identify families in need, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange has made 2023 the pilot year for its Healthy Homes Initiative.
When children are at risk of being removed from their homes due to potentially unhealthy or unsafe living conditions, a team of Foster Parent Exchange volunteers can come to the home to deep clean, keeping children at home and out of the foster care system.
Due to a federal push to keep children out of the foster care system and allow them to stay at home, Foster Parent Exchange Board Member and DFS Social Worker Melinda Abbott said the partnership with Foster Parent Exchange formed naturally when individuals from the two organizations spoke about what could be done to aid in that mission.
Foster Parent Exchange founder and Executive Director Carla Trier said there was a need for home cleaning identified by DFS to help families who were at risk of having their children placed in the foster care system.
“DFS would come to us a lot and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got this family and we’re trying to keep the kids at home and the house is the main issue. It’s not as clean as it needs to be, there’s not as much follow-through as there needs to be,’” Trier said. “In order to keep the biological kids at home as opposed to being removed and put into a placement, that’s really why we started [the Healthy Homes Initiative].”
Through the Healthy Homes Initiative, nonprofit volunteers are able to assess and clean homes referred by DFS. After the initial clean-up, DFS caseworkers complete regular check-ins with the families to ensure the healthy environment is being maintained and refer the families to other services when needed.
“Sometimes it’s a financial issue. Sometimes it’s a lack of transportation. Sometimes there’s a lot of aspects that go into reasons why families might be in this situation,” Abbott said. “[DFS and Foster Parent Exchange identify] how we can help without making the situation worse and more traumatizing.”
Trier said the importance of keeping children out of the foster care system extends far beyond the family. The foster care system is overwhelmed with an abundance of foster children and not enough foster parents to accommodate the numbers. If the house is the only issue in a particular case, Trier said the Healthy Homes Initiative can keep kids from potentially adverse experiences in the foster care system.
“A lot of times these kids get uprooted. If we have a foster kid in Buffalo and we don’t have foster homes in Buffalo, they have to come to a whole different town to live,” Trier said. “Their whole life is uprooted, their sense of identity is uprooted. A lot of times they’re away from their siblings and that’s hard, especially if they’ve acted as the parent with their siblings… The mental health perspective is just unreal as well.”
By completing the home cleanings and continuing to follow up with the families, Trier said the root issues of the state of the home can be further addressed and possibly alleviated, preventing families from being separated due to fixable problems.
“You find that there’s a whole host of issues that caused the house to be in the condition that it is and a lot of times it doesn’t have anything to do with the house,” Trier said. “It has to do with some kind of external circumstance that was so overwhelming to them that they just didn’t know how to deal with it.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.