Cows look on as ranchers seperate cows from their calves for the branding process Saturday, May 29, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Seventeen women agricultural producers will receive Heart of Agriculture awards recognizing outstanding contributions to Wyoming agriculture and will be recognized at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo in Douglas.

Nominations were sought from women agricultural producers and agricultural organizations in each county to honor those for active involvement in the industry and engagement in bettering their communities, said Scott Cotton, University of Wyoming Extension educator in Natrona County.

This is the third year of the program. Recipients will be recognized at a ceremony set for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Wyoming Pioneer Center during the state fair.

Cotton announced the following recipients, listed by county:

Albany — Janet Talbot

Campbell — Bobbi Geis

Carbon — Vickie Herring

Converse — Laurie Boner

Fremont/Wind River Indian Reservation — Janet Givens

Goshen — Jenny Conrad

Hot Springs — Carol Dockery

Johnson — Colette Camino Fenster

Laramie — Bobbi Frank

Natrona — Mary Allemand Owens

Niobrara — Carmen Shane

Park — Deanna Siggins

Sheridan — Terri Kane

Sublette — Amanda McGinnis

Teton — Kate Mead

Uinta — Karen Henry

Weston — Dana Tysdal

For more information, call Cotton at 307-235-9400 or email secotton@natronacounty-wy.gov.

