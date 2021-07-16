SHERIDAN — A fire near Crow Agency continues to burn but is 20% contained, according to a press release sent Wednesday.
A post-lightning air reconnaissance found the Blacktail Creek lightning fire overlooking Bighorn Lake and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, just north of Blacktail Creek at the north end of Big Bull Elk Ridge in Montana Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
A full load of smoke jumpers parachuted soon after onto the remote yet visible fire. The fire threatens only forest and cultural areas, which accommodate occasional natural fire. Bureau of Indian Affairs Billings and U.S. Forest Service Missoula helitack and its helicopters calmed edges of the 50-acre fire with bucket drops Wednesday. Flames on the windless day were 1 to 3 feet long with occasional trees torching. A hotshot crew and engines were ordered to keep the fire from spreading east over the uplands or south into thick forest above Garvin Basin.
The 965-acre South Tullock Creek fire 16 miles northeast of Crow Agency wound down activity Thursday as engines mop up and patrol its edges. BIA firefighters “burned out” grass between the ragged edges of the fire and its grader-built fireline Wednesday morning until midnight. They created 6-foot flames in the sagebrush and grass.
Helicopter bucket work slowed other growth to only 3 acres. The fire has three engines, one crew and water tenders responding.
One crew and an engine remain on the East Tullock Creek fire.