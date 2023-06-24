Jason Wille speaks highly of Sheridan — a town he’s lived in for 14 years and knows from the inside out after volunteering in several capacities and working his way up the ranks from an entry-level position at Range — formerly ACT — to chief marketing officer.

Wille, 37, remains active in the community and with his family and friends and encourages coworkers to pursue paths of volunteerism and community engagement whenever he can.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

