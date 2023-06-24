Jason Wille speaks highly of Sheridan — a town he’s lived in for 14 years and knows from the inside out after volunteering in several capacities and working his way up the ranks from an entry-level position at Range — formerly ACT — to chief marketing officer.
Wille, 37, remains active in the community and with his family and friends and encourages coworkers to pursue paths of volunteerism and community engagement whenever he can.
“Through his work at Range, Jason has shown a commitment to local communities, both through generous sponsorships, and continued efforts to make sure rural communities are not technologically left behind. He always has time for friends, family, and his community,” friend Codie Henderson said of Wille.
The Sheridan Press sat down with Wille recently for an interview about his time and involvement in the Sheridan County community.
The Sheridan Press: When and why did you move to Sheridan?
Jason Wille: I moved to Sheridan 14 years ago, when I started working for ACT — it was ACT before Range. I started out in sales, worked my way into marketing and worked myself into customer service management. And now I serve as the chief marketing officer of the whole corporation of Range. In fact, I led the team that rebranded to Range, where we added ACT and two other companies all under the Range umbrella. So I did that during COVID, which was exciting.
I started back in 2009. I actually moved to Sheridan from Laramie, but I’m originally from Baggs, Wyoming, a really small town on the opposite side of the state. I had family that lived in Buffalo, so I started working as a technician for a summer up here when I was in college. I interned up here in the summer of 2008 and did a study under HR. It took me three months — actually, about three weeks — to realize HR was not for me. I was fortunate enough to get my name in the door, went back, got some credits back. I always had a desire to get an MBA, and I got one in 2016, so it allowed me to do that.
TSP: What drew you to Sheridan?
JW: My mom’s family is from Buffalo and I had a really good relationship with my grandparents, so I wanted to be close to them. When I graduated in 2008, it was right during the Great Recession. I was actually pursuing a job in the Front Range and Denver area like a lot of my peers. Once I had a job offer from ACT at the time, I was like, ‘Yeah, I need to get up here and see what that’s all about.’ At the time I was drywalling for construction companies and I wanted to get out from my parents’ house and do my thing.
I’ve always loved Sheridan. My family was close enough, but they're far enough away I could do my own thing. When I moved here, I didn't really know anyone except my coworkers. Moving to Sheridan was awesome because I love the school systems. When you're 23 you don't really care about a lot of things. But I love the people.
The community has embraced me, and I met my wife here in Sheridan.
TSP: What else have you been a part of the last 14 years in Sheridan?
JW: I was on the Chamber Ambassadors for seven or eight years, and that was awesome. I got to meet so many wonderful business leaders in the community. When I took the CMO job, I just traveled so much I couldn't really focus my time on the ambassadors anymore, which I totally miss, but seeing how much this community helps each other is the reason I stayed.
TSP: Paint a picture of who you are outside of work.
JW: I have a wife, Emily, and we’ve been married 10 years. I have two boys, Cameron, he’s 6, and Kaden, he’s 2.
I love to golf. I love to go up to the mountains. I love to spend time with my kids and my wife. I love the Dead Swede. I participated in the 60-mile race this year, and I’ve competed in the 20, 30, 60, and will maybe do the 100 someday.
TSP: What’s your advice for someone like you, moving here without knowing anyone, on how to involve yourself in the community?
JW: If you’re someone new, in any profession…get involved. …Attend Chamber functions and events. I got involved in Sheridan Recreation (District) leagues (softball) and did volunteer work there.
There’s lots of nonprofits and organizations you can get involved with in this town.
…If you’re looking for a good family, great school system, a really strong community backing, Sheridan’s your place.
