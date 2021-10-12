Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.