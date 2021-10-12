SHERIDAN — The first snow of the fall 2021 season hit Sheridan and the surrounding areas Monday evening, with Tuesday's forecast showing additional heavy, wet snow accumulation throughout the day and into Wednesday morning.
Power outages spanned downtown Sheridan, with some service returning around 8:30 a.m. But power outages continued in Big Horn on Upper Road, Roberts Drive and Pheasant Lane with at least an hour and a half anticipated for restoration, according to Montana-Dakota Utilities at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. First responders spent much of the morning responding to reports of down power lines.
Sheridan County School District 2 said school was on as normal, with power to the schools not proving an issue Tuesday morning.
Sheridan College, though, canceled classes for the day due to power outages.
Attempts to reach officials at Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 3 were unsuccessful Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. SCSD3 updated via social media it will release students at 1 p.m. and
According to the National Weather Service, Sheridan will experience temperature highs near 36 with a northwest wind nine to 14 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation is estimated to reach 1-3 inches, while night accumulations may total an additional 1-3 inches.
Total snow accumulations for Sheridan County and the Bighorn Mountains had not yet been released by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.
Wednesday may feature blowing snow until around noon, followed by partly sunny conditions and a potential high of 39 degrees.
As predicted, morning commutes and travel have been affected, with Wyoming Department of Transportation issuing no unnecessary travel on Interstate 90 between Buffalo and Sheridan around 7 p.m. last night and continuing into the morning.
No unnecessary travel advisories are also in place for Highway 14 between Sheridan and Ucross, and for Highway 14A between the Sheridan/Big Horn county line and Bear Lodge. U.S. 16 across the Bighorn Mountains is currently closed.