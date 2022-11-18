BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum board of directors looks to the future and sustainability of the institution as they promote Kendra Heimbuck to executive director and concentrate Ken Schuster’s time on recording the history of The Brinton Museum and curatorial functions.
Kendra Heimbuck will assume the role of executive director Jan. 1, 2023, and under the direction of the board, will be responsible for the full management of The Brinton Museum.
“Since coming to The Brinton two years ago as our chief operating officer, Kendra has successfully led the Brinton's business operations through two very trying years while gaining a more comprehensive vision of the museum's strategic plans for our future,” said Sam Scott, chair of the board. “We are confident that Kendra will shepherd the museum toward an engaging and sustainable future.”
Ken Schuster will retain his responsibilities as curatorial director and will take on the additional responsibility of putting together a history of The Brinton Museum — a history of the ranch and how The Brinton Museum became the institution it is today.
“Ken has been the heart-and-soul of the Brinton for over 30 years, and we believe his knowledge of the Brinton — the lands, people, and art — needs to be preserved for future generations,” Scott said. "It's a big chore but we have every faith Ken can handle it.”
The board of directors thanked Schuster for his continued and dedicated service to The Brinton and looks forward to sharing the fruits of his new endeavor, according to a press release.
This transition in leadership is part of The Brinton’s five-year strategic plan that aims to preserve, maintain and maximize the benefit of the museum’s art, historic and educational assets now and into the future.