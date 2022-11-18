The Brinton Museum stock
Courtesy photo | Brinton Museum

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum board of directors looks to the future and sustainability of the institution as they promote Kendra Heimbuck to executive director and concentrate Ken Schuster’s time on recording the history of The Brinton Museum and curatorial functions.

Kendra Heimbuck will assume the role of executive director Jan. 1, 2023, and under the direction of the board, will be responsible for the full management of The Brinton Museum.

Tags

Recommended for you