SHERIDAN — The Helios Trio — a dynamic ensemble comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming — will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
The trio's rich and diverse backgrounds as performers combine to produce interpretations of the great piano trio repertoire and have garnered international acclaim. In addition to their Mountain West activities, Helios recently presented educational concerts as Ensemble in Residence for the Music For a Great Space series in North Carolina, at the Omaha Conservatory and was the single United States representative ensemble invited to the International Debussy Centennial Conference in Oviedo, Spain, in 2018.