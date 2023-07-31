SMH sheridan memorial hospital outpatient stock
Employees start work at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Outpatient Center Oct. 28, 2021.

 Margaret O'Hara | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $2.5 million to help Sheridan Memorial Hospital implement an innovative behavioral health care model that provides assessment, treatment and healing to patients experiencing crisis in a comforting setting. 

The new Behavioral Health Unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital will serve Sheridan and the north central Wyoming region with an EmPATH (Emergency Psychiatric Assessment, Treatment and Healing) Unit and a Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU). The facility will offer walk-in behavioral health urgent care, a crisis stabilization area, eight adult inpatient psychiatric beds, two pediatric psychiatric beds and therapy space.

