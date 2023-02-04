SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan and The Hub on Smith are asking community members to help with snow removal services for those in need in the community.
Volunteers are wanted for "snow patrol," a volunteer-based snow removal service for fellow community members.
The city of Sheridan is in the process of vetting requests for the service, assuring certain criteria is met and there is truly a need. City staff also created an app for the snow removal volunteers that identifies addresses, notes for what needs to be done at that location and provides special information such as snow placement in an attempt to avoid flooding issues in the spring. A "completed" button removes the address from viewing once it's been shoveled.
For every location completed, a volunteer's name will be entered in a drawing for prizes to be given out monthly.