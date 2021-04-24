heridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s Terry Parsley moved from job to job at the facility but found his favorite occupation in a basement.
Sheridan VA Volunteer Coordinator Parsley, his coworker and energetic volunteers make the cement-surrounded space warm and inviting to veterans in need of clothing and supplies for civilian life outside of the VA’s walls.
Sharon Brantz serves as one of those energetic volunteers. While she did not personally enlist in the military, her pride for many of her family members that did shines through her efficient work in the basement with Parsley.
She serves two days at the VA in between serving veterans at the local VFW post and utilizes her connections with both to benefit the other.
Friends of Brantz’s who knit in a flurry donate lap afghans for veterans needing a cozy addition to their rooms. Others donate clothing or funds to help the clothing center purchase necessary items for veterans, like unused undergarments and correctly-sized shoes.
“I try to give them the best (experience) I can,” Brantz said, rushing through her color-coded clothing racks and crisply folded sweaters in cubbies. “We’ve got beautiful clothes.”
Parsley coordinates all volunteers on campus, not just those who work with him personally in his department.
Before the pandemic hit and restricted volunteers working on campus, the Sheridan VA recorded 74 volunteers who donated 6,250.75 hours of free labor. That year, the Sheridan VA had 14 new volunteers and monetary donations totaling $90,495.44, in addition to $60,799.27 in non-monetary donations.
The current estimated national value of each volunteer hour is $27.20, saving the Sheridan VA around $170,020.40 in payroll costs annually. With 2020 shutting the facility down to several in-person patients and nearly all volunteers, staff was unable to recognize the dedicated citizens with its annual recognition party but hope to return to normal operations of having volunteers on campus and celebrating their efforts in the near future. Parsley and his staff, though, did send gifts to volunteers during the height of the pandemic to show their appreciation for their work.
With much of the volunteer base coming from a more elderly population, safety remained a concern with bringing some back or some volunteers feeling comfortable returning to their posts, Parsley said. Brantz, however, jumped right back into her position as soon as they allowed her back on campus and has since found joy in providing a big-box-like shopping experience for visiting veterans to her organized basement “store.” In addition to the store, pre-COVID, Brantz would whip up fancy cupcakes, earning the title of Cupcake Lady from the veterans. Seeing tears roll down the faces of veterans receiving Christmas gifts touched her heart — and earned her countless hugs over the years. Giving back to veterans, as a veteran himself, brings insurmountable pride to Parsley, who retires officially from the VA at the end of April.
“As a veteran myself, I can relate to these guys,” Parsley said. “It’s hard coming to us and telling us they need underwear. These guys come to these programs and they ain’t got nothing.
“They’re trying to deal with PTSD and substance abuse, and they go hand in hand, and you ain’t going to have nothing. To be able to see them come in and help them…” Parsley continued, mentioning men crying after receiving a pair of newly purchased work boots just for them.
Those interested in volunteering at the Sheridan VA in different capacities may contact Parsley’s office by email at SHEVoluntary@va.gov or by calling 307-675-3226 or 307-675-3225. The office operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.