SHERIDAN — After 22 years of service, Whitney Benefits Executive Director Patrick Henderson has retired.
The announcement came Wednesday from Whitney Benefits board President Roy Garber.
"While this may seem sudden, Patrick wished to take an early retirement for unforeseen medical reasons," Garber said in a written statement. "Patrick has served the Whitney Board and our greater community with a passion and record of success that has not gone unnoticed. Under Patrick’s leadership, Whitney has expanded and regularly pivoted to meet the everchanging needs of our community."
Garber went on to highlight some of Henderson's impact over the last two decades. Those accomplishments include:
• the extension of the Whitney interest-free student loan program to include students in Johnson County;
• expansion and construction at Sheridan College, including the career and technology programs and the allied health project;
• facilitation of cooperation between the University of Wyoming and Sheridan College to create multiple endowed positions, including those in agriculture and allied health;
• partnerships for community benefit including the creation of trails, the construction of Whitney Commons, the Whitney ice rink and the gift of water for green spaces and parks across the city of Sheridan.
"On behalf of the Whitney Board, I would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and recognize the accomplishments to which Patrick has pushed the Foundation to achieve," Garber said. "We are confident Edward A. Whitney would be proud of all that has been achieved and the people that have been served. Please join us in keeping Patrick and his family in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this new season."
The Whitney Benefits board has initiated the process of filling the executive director position and said finding the right person to lead the foundation forward will not be done hastily. In the meantime, the foundation's staff members will continue to fulfill Whitney's mission with oversight by the board of trustees.