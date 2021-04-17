SHERIDAN — Kimble Hendrickson isn’t quite sure when his feet started bleeding. He knew he was in pain, but he also knew he had to keep walking. And walking. And walking.
Hendrickson walked around 18 miles during the first portion of the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior Competition in late March with a 25-pound pack on his back. And that was just the first day of competition.
“I got back and looked down, and I was bleeding through my boots,” Hendrickson said. “I was a little surprised when I saw that.”
Hendrickson, a three-year Army Reservist and Specialist with the 592nd Ordinance Company out of Billings, Montana, pushed himself all the way to being named the best junior enlisted warrior at the Best Warrior Competition, which was held at Oregon’s Fort Rilea March 17-21. He hopes to repeat the feat later this month while competing at the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior Competition, which will be held at California’s Fort Hunter Liggett.
What is a Best Warrior Competition? That can be difficult to answer because there is no set structure, Hendrickson said. That’s part of the challenge — never knowing what is coming and being able to adapt to the circumstances.
“There’s a lot of chaos in some aspects, but they learn from it,” Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Winn said in a video about the competition for the 652nd Regional Support Group. “That’s what the Best Warrior Program is about. It’s about, you know, giving soldiers things that they have to really strive through, face some adversity and come out better on the other side of it.”
The competition at Fort Rilea included not only the 18-mile foot march, but weapons competitions involving rifles, pistols and machine guns; night and day land navigating using a map; an interview board where Hendrickson was ranked on appearance; customs and courtesies; military knowledge; and casualty care. Hendrickson was one of 12 soldiers who competed.
Preparing for the competition can be a challenge, since you never know what you’re in for on any given day, Hendrickson said. But in advance of the competition at Hunter Liggett, he has been brushing up on his military knowledge, working out at the gym and doing practice marches in Sheridan’s South Park.
Competing for the title of Best Warrior is just one of Hendrickson’s experiences in the Army Reserves. He joined the reserves nearly four years ago.
“I joined while I was in college — mostly for the benefits honestly,” Hendrickson said. “But I found that I really enjoyed it, and I like the people I serve with.”
Hendrickson attended basic training in South Carolina and received advanced education in Fort Lee, Virginia. From October 2019 to August 2020, he was deployed in Kuwait, where he served as a transportation systems operator and tracked pallets of cargo as they traveled around the region.
When not serving in the reserves, Hendrickson works full-time at Sheridan Memorial Hospital as a data analyst. He said he was grateful for how the hospital had accommodated his service in the Army Reserves.
“The hospital is really gracious about my military service, and give me as much time as I need,” Hendrickson said. “When I was deployed last year and gone for nine months, my position was waiting for me when I got back.”
As he prepares for his next Best Warrior Competition, Hendrickson has the support of his brother Reese, who said he is in awe of all Hendrickson has accomplished.
“You’ll find he’s very humble about it and downplay it and say it’s nothing,” his brother said. “But it’s anything but nothing. I think his ability to suffer through things, and get things done despite that, is really admirable.”
For his part, Hendrickson said he was planning to give this next competition his all and hoped he would come out on top again.
“I am feeling pretty excited, but a little bit nervous too,” Hendrickson said. “You never know who you’re going to be competing against or what challenges you’re going to face, but it’s really fun to go there and give it your all.”