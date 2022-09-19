Coffeen ES @ Mandel Cabin Standalones 001.jpg
Lindy Burgess from the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America educates third-graders from Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School about how the pioneers who settled Wyoming lived at the Mandel Post Office Friday, May 14, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 announced that Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School has been designated an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by U. S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Henry A. Coffeen is one of 297 schools in the nation and one of two schools from Wyoming to be recognized in 2022.

