SHERIDAN — A local Sheridan County girl participated in the inaugural Fair to Fork program this year.
First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with Wyoming 4-H and FFA, recently piloted a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Fair to Fork. Thanks to a grant from the Hughes Charitable Foundation, Wyoming Hunger Initiative was able to purchase and process 14 hogs, then distribute them locally as yet another avenue of providing protein to local communities.
The program utilizes a lottery system to select youth for participation. In its first year, 14 youth from 14 Wyoming counties participated this year which equates to 2,255 pounds of pork distributed into local communities — 18 anti-hunger agencies in all received pork from the program, all while supporting youth development and participation in sustainable agricultural solutions to hunger.
“Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system,” Gordon said. “Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. Fair to Fork is another way to execute that vision while encouraging Wyoming’s youth to get involved.”
The following 4-H or FFA members were chosen through a lottery to participate based on their indication of wishing to participate. The donation site of the hog is included as well.
Sheridan County's Natalee Herbst's hog was distributed to the Sheridan College General’s Pantry, Story-Banner Community Food Pantry and Ranchester Community Cupboard.
“The Fair to Fork program is a natural fit for 4-H and FFA members. Youth that raise animals for food production benefit from the market animal auction at the county fairs already, but this gives them an opportunity to contribute to meeting local food insecurity needs of their neighbors and communities” said Wyoming State 4-H Program Coordinator Jonathan Despain. “We look forward to growing this opportunity with our youth as local producers, local processors, and local public food servicers to lift local communities.”
The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people.