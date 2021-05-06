UCROSS — Ucross announced the 2021 Raymond Plank-University of Houston Creative Writing Fellow is poet Niki Herd. The fellowship was established in 2019 and named in honor of Ucross’ founder, Raymond Plank.
“As one of the nation’s preeminent artist residency programs, the quality of the partnerships we have with academic institutions, artistic programs, theatres and awards enhances our relationship with both established and emerging artists,” said Sharon Dynak, president and executive director of Ucross. “Niki’s talents are vast, and she is a welcome addition to our 2021 spring season.”
Herd’s poems have appeared in Tupelo Quarterly, Lit Hub, The Rumpus, Obsidian and the Academy of American Poets’ “Poem-a-Day” project, among other journals and anthologies. Her work has been supported by the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and Cave Canem.
She is the author of The Language of Shedding Skin and co-editor of Laura Hershey: On the Life & Work of an American Master, which features the poetry of and critical essays about disability activist Laura Hershey.
Herd is currently at work on a prose meditation on memory, gender and the act of speaking, as well as a collection of poems about violence in America. She is an Inprint C. Glenn Cambor Fellow of Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Houston. Herd was recently selected to serve as the 2021-2022 Visiting Writer-in-Residence in Poetry at Washington University, St. Louis.